Train crashes into tractor-trailer carrying Whataburger supplies in Clayton County, crew members say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

Clean-up officials said sometime Saturday morning a train slammed into a tractor-trailer that was carrying vegetable oil for Whataburger on Main Street in Forest Park.

According to crew members on the scene, the driver of the tractor-trailer was stuck on the tracks when the train crashed into it.

Officials said the train engineer was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided at the scene.

Norfolk Southern told WSB they are still waiting for more information from local authorities about the incident.

WSB reached out to Forest Park police for a statement but has not received a response.

WSB-TV’S Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.