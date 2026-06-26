Train collision briefly shuts down MARTA service in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — MARTA service has been restored after a Norfolk Southern train collided with a tractor-trailer in southwest Atlanta, causing road closures and a temporary suspension of rail service.

The crash happened near where Sylvan Road crosses over the train tracks, an area south of downtown that includes several at-grade rail crossings.

The collision caused the cab of the truck to catch fire and left extensive damage to the trailer. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, but officials have not located the driver and do not know the extent of that person’s injuries.

The crash also led officials to temporarily suspend MARTA service on the Red and Gold lines because the tracks pass directly above the accident scene. A bus bridge was put in place while inspectors assessed the support columns.

Inspectors later cleared the structure, and MARTA has fully restored service on the Red and Gold lines.

The crash also caused disruptions and closures on several roads in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, including portions of Sylvan, Lee and Murphy roads.

Officials say no hazardous materials were involved in the crash.

The collision is the second involving a train and a truck in metro Atlanta in less than 24 hours. Another incident happened Thursday afternoon near Highway 29 and McLaren Road in Fairburn. Officials say no hazardous materials were involved in that crash either.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.