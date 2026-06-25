These Georgia players will benefit from NCAA eligibility rule change

The NCAA will make significant changes to its eligibility rules, the organization announced Tuesday.

While full details will not be released until Wednesday, the NCAA previously announced athletes will have five years to play five seasons of college sports. A player’s eligibility clock will start either five years within full-time enrollment in college or the academic year starting after their 19th birthday, whichever comes first.

This change will eliminate redshirting and have a drastic impact on Georgia football’s roster now and moving forward. Currently enrolled players will be able to opt for either the old or new rules, while 2027 recruits must adhere to the new rules.

Waivers for injury will be a thing of the past as well, as the only exceptions would be for religious missions, maternity leave and military service.

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