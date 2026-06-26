Georgia finishes inside top 10 of final Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

ATHENS — Georgia athletics hoisted three national championship trophies and scored its third top 10 finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup in the past five years.

The Bulldogs finished eighth in the nation with a school-record 1,081.25 points, which ranked third among SEC teams.

UGA’s three national titles included coach Caryl Smith Gilbert’s women’s track teams winning the indoor and outdoor championships and coach Drake Bernstein’s women’s tennis team winning the ITA national indoor championship to go with a third-place finish at the NCAA outdoor championships.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, who in his sixth year at the helm has hired all but three of the Bulldogs’ head coaches.

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