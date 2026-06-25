Investigation underway after train and tractor-trailer collide in Fairburn

FAIRBURN, GA — An investigation is underway after a train and tractor-trailer collided in metro Atlanta on Thursday.

Fire crews from Fairburn and South Fulton responded to the area of Highway 29 and McLaren Road in Fairburn after reports of a crash.

Fairburn Fire Department officials say no injuries were reported.

No hazardous materials were involved.

Fairburn Fire Department officials say the “situation is under control.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.