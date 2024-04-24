Busy DeKalb County road reopens after gas leak repair closed it down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says that it’s investigating a gas leak on a busy Decatur road.

The leak happened on Scott Blvd near Hwy 78 early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman for the department, a crew was performing work in the area and hit a gas line.

Near an ACE Hardware store, part of the road was blocked off while repairs are underway.

Firefighters were on the scene and Atlanta Gas Light was notified, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

WSB’s Mark McKay was flying over the site while repairs were underway. The lanes are starting to reopen on Scott Boulevard. McKay said both southbound lanes had reopened, while one northbound lane remains closed as repairs continue.

To get around Hwy 78/Scott Boulevard while repair work continues, take N. Decatur Road, Church Street or Clairemont Ave.