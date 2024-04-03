Local

Tornado touches down in Rockdale County, causing extensive damage to multiple neighborhoods

Storm damage in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Rockdale County early Wednesday morning, according to WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards.

The radar-confirmed tornado touched down a little southwest of Conyers then tracked to the north of Olde Town Conyers.

Videos on social media show trees on cars and homes in this area.

Georgia Power outage map shows more than 2,300 customers in Rockdale County were without power as of 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. More than 2,000 customers are without power in parts of Fulton County.

Georgia EMC reports 3,099 customers without power in metro Atlanta.

The following roads in Rockdale County are closed due to down trees and power lines:

  • McDaniel Mill from Iris to Klondike
  • Several locations on Milstead Avenue: Main St at Church St
  • 2620 Dennard Road nearest to Hi Roc and Hwy 138
  • 1460 Ebenezer Road
  • 786 Jefferson Drive

