Tornado touches down in Rockdale County, causing extensive damage to multiple neighborhoods

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Rockdale County early Wednesday morning, according to WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards.
The radar-confirmed tornado touched down a little southwest of Conyers then tracked to the north of Olde Town Conyers.
Conyers/Rockdale County: I'm digging through the radar imagery, and the Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) is coming through clearly.— Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) April 3, 2024
Trees and powerlines are down on Milstead Avenue, as well as areas near Hi Roc Road and Highway 138. #ATLwx #ATL #GAwx @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/bY2auysLI9
Videos on social media show trees on cars and homes in this area.
First look at damage from a likely tornado west of Conyers near Turner Rd and McDaniel Mill Rd. This area is expected to be surveyed tomorrow. #gawx https://t.co/c66oYeKIdv— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 3, 2024
It's not a good morning in Conyers, Ga as the clean up is just now starting after overnight storms. @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/WiGMs58bBa— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) April 3, 2024
Georgia Power outage map shows more than 2,300 customers in Rockdale County were without power as of 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. More than 2,000 customers are without power in parts of Fulton County.
Georgia EMC reports 3,099 customers without power in metro Atlanta.
#BREAKINGNEWS 6:25a Conyers: It's the predawn aftermath after a radar confirmed tornado overnight south of I-20 near the intersection of Klondike Rd & McDaniel Mill Rd. The entire area has been plunged into darkness. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/87hxB2mKTR— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) April 3, 2024
The following roads in Rockdale County are closed due to down trees and power lines:
- McDaniel Mill from Iris to Klondike
- Several locations on Milstead Avenue: Main St at Church St
- 2620 Dennard Road nearest to Hi Roc and Hwy 138
- 1460 Ebenezer Road
- 786 Jefferson Drive