Tornado touches down in Rockdale County, causing extensive damage to multiple neighborhoods

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Rockdale County early Wednesday morning, according to WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards.

The radar-confirmed tornado touched down a little southwest of Conyers then tracked to the north of Olde Town Conyers.

Conyers/Rockdale County: I'm digging through the radar imagery, and the Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) is coming through clearly.



Trees and powerlines are down on Milstead Avenue, as well as areas near Hi Roc Road and Highway 138. #ATLwx #ATL #GAwx @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/bY2auysLI9 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) April 3, 2024

Videos on social media show trees on cars and homes in this area.

First look at damage from a likely tornado west of Conyers near Turner Rd and McDaniel Mill Rd. This area is expected to be surveyed tomorrow. #gawx https://t.co/c66oYeKIdv — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 3, 2024

It's not a good morning in Conyers, Ga as the clean up is just now starting after overnight storms. @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/WiGMs58bBa — Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) April 3, 2024

Georgia Power outage map shows more than 2,300 customers in Rockdale County were without power as of 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. More than 2,000 customers are without power in parts of Fulton County.

Georgia EMC reports 3,099 customers without power in metro Atlanta.

#BREAKINGNEWS 6:25a Conyers: It's the predawn aftermath after a radar confirmed tornado overnight south of I-20 near the intersection of Klondike Rd & McDaniel Mill Rd. The entire area has been plunged into darkness. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/87hxB2mKTR — Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) April 3, 2024

The following roads in Rockdale County are closed due to down trees and power lines: