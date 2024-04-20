Toddler reunited with family after wandering southwest Atlanta in diaper Saturday morning

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the family of a toddler found wandering around the streets of southwest Atlanta has been located and the girl has been returned to them.

Police say they found a child wearing only a diaper at the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW and Windsor St. SW.

They say she is between one and three years old and weighs just 26 pounds.

Investigators did not provide any other information on the girl, the family’s identity, or the circumstances surrounding her wandering away from them.

It’s unclear how the child ended up alone and if police will file any charges.



