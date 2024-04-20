Local

Toddler reunited with family after wandering southwest Atlanta in diaper Saturday morning

By WSBTV

Child found in southwest Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the family of a toddler found wandering around the streets of southwest Atlanta has been located and the girl has been returned to them.

Police say they found a child wearing only a diaper at the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW and Windsor St. SW.

They say she is between one and three years old and weighs just 26 pounds.

Investigators did not provide any other information on the girl, the family’s identity, or the circumstances surrounding her wandering away from them.

It’s unclear how the child ended up alone and if police will file any charges.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!