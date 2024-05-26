Local

Toddler dead after choking on watermelon at GA daycare

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jamal Bryant Jr. (WJAX-TV)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Days after a toddler choked and died at a coastal Georgia daycare, the state shut it down.

According to a filing from Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, they were informed Tuesday of a child’s death at The Kids Nest Learning Center in Brunswick.

They say the child, whose family identified him as 16-month-old Jamal Bryant Jr., was not properly supervised while eating a large piece of watermelon as a snack. The child choked on the watermelon and died at a nearby hospital.

Bright from the Start issued an emergency closure notice for the daycare on Thursday.

According to surveillance video, three employees were seen talking to one another instead of focusing on the children. Bright from the Start also says the video does not show the employees providing proper aid. Instead of performing CPR, as is the standard, they patted the child on the back repeatedly.

Inspection reports found several complaints against The Kids Nest Learning Center dating back to 2022. They range from allegations of abuse to improper child supervision and more.

The daycare’s last inspection was completed in April and has been threatened with fines at least three times for repeated violations.


