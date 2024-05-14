Todd Chrisley is appealing ruling that he defamed GA revenue agent, owes her $755K

ATLANTA — Attorneys for Todd Chrisley have filed a notice of appeal after a jury awarded a Georgia Department of Revenue agent $755,000 saying he defamed her.

According to the original complaint against Chrisley, DOR investigator Amy Doherty-Heinze said he “began a social media campaign against the GDOR and certain of its employees, contending that the investigation was illegal and improperly motivated.”

Court documents say Chrisley “began attacking” Doherty-Heinze, “accusing her of a multitude of crimes and wrongdoing.”

Last month, a federal jury said Chrisley was responsible for one count of libel and one count of slander.

The jury then awarded Doherty-Heinze compensatory damages of $350,000 plus punitive damages of $170,000, as well as attorney’s fees, totaling to about $755,000 in overall damages, Doherty-Heinze’s attorney said.

Last week, Chrisley filed a notice with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals saying he will appeal the decision.

So far, there is no word if the court will take up the appeals.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

WSB first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Savannah Chrisley said during her podcast that she hoped to have her parents home by the summer.

The next hearing for the couple’s appeal is scheduled for April 19 where Savannah Chrisley said she is hoping the judge will grant bond for them.