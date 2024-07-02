Toccoa man wanted after shooting at police officers and running away, GBI says

TOCCOA, Ga — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at officers in Toccoa. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer fired back at the suspect.

The GBI said Montavious Cantrell Winkfield, 37, is wanted in connection to the incident.

Winkfield got out of the car and started shooting at the officers, according to the GBI.

An officer fired a gun at him, and he ran away. No officers were injured in this incident. The GBI said Winkfield is still on the run.

The Toccoa Police Department has issued warrants for Winkfield for two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information about this incident or Winkfield’s location should call the Toccoa PD tip line at 706-282-3236.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing.



