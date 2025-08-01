Thousands without power, ground delay in effect at Atlanta airport due to weather

ATLANTA, Ga. — Weather moving through parts of Georgia has impacted travel and left thousands without power on Thursday evening.

About 28,0000 customers are without power in Georgia. Just under 10,000 are Georgia Power customers and the rest are Georgia EMC customers.

The weather has also had an impact on flights at the world’s busiest airport.

According to the FAA, there is a ground delay in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until 11 p.m.

There are more than 830 flights into or out of Atlanta that are delayed as of 8 p.m., according to flight aware.