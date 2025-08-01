Local

Thousands without power, ground delay in effect at Atlanta airport due to weather

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta airport rain
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — Weather moving through parts of Georgia has impacted travel and left thousands without power on Thursday evening.

About 28,0000 customers are without power in Georgia. Just under 10,000 are Georgia Power customers and the rest are Georgia EMC customers.

The weather has also had an impact on flights at the world’s busiest airport.

According to the FAA, there is a ground delay in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport until 11 p.m.

There are more than 830 flights into or out of Atlanta that are delayed as of 8 p.m., according to flight aware.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!