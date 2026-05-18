Thousands of Gwinnett voters to decide on Lawrenceville annexation plan

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Some voters in unincorporated Gwinnett County head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a referendum that would annex thousands of residents into the city limits of Lawrenceville.

If approved, about 20,000 residents currently living in unincorporated areas would become part of Lawrenceville. Officials say the annexation would immediately make Lawrenceville the most populous city in Gwinnett County.

Supporters say the proposal would help streamline services and eliminate overlapping jurisdictions involving police, trash pickup and other services.

Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington says the annexation would help round out the city’s borders.

“For example, we have a Publix shopping center and it’s in the city, we drive by two neighborhoods that are not in the city to police that neighborhood,” Warbington said.

Officials insist taxes and millage rates would not increase under the proposal. Warbington says taxes residents currently pay for services would instead shift to the city.

“Ultimately, we want the voters to decide; this is a community decision,” Warbington said.

Joe Sorenson says the county and city spent significant time working together on the proposal.

“The county worked with the city to identify parcels to be considered for the annexation, and we very much support the city presenting this measure to the voters,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson also called the cooperation between the county and city “ideal.”

“Because it gives both governments an opportunity to make their plans and work on that service delivery that’s important to our customers, our residents, and our businesses,” Sorenson said.

Warbington estimates about a quarter of the roughly 9,000 registered voters in the proposed annexation area will cast ballots.

“This is critical from day one, we wanted the voters to have a say,” Warbington said.

If approved, the annexation would take effect at the end of the year.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.