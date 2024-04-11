Thousands of Georgia Power, Georgia EMC customers without power, Haralson schools closing

ATLANTA — As high winds move through north Georgia on Wednesday night, tens of thousands of people across the area are without power.

At least one school district will be closed on Thursday because of the power issues. Haralson County Schools made the decision early Thursday.

“Due to power outages at TPS and HCHS, and no word of when they will be restored, Haralson County Schools will not be in school today, April 11, 2024. An all-call is coming out shortly. Please help us spread the word,” the district posted on Facebook.

According to Georgia Power, there are currently 23,968 customers without power, as of 6:13 a.m. The counties with the most outages include DeKalb County with 4,325 customers and Fulton County with 5,260 customers impacted.

According to Georgia EMC, 8,932 of their customers are currently without power, as of 6 a.m. Most of the customers live in metro Atlanta and middle Georgia regions.

In North Fulton in Sandy Springs, a tree came down on Abernathy Road, hitting a car as it was moving. Thankfully the driver wasn’t injured, and even insisted on going to work.

Heavy winds first came through the area around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

In Midtown at Piedmont and Collier, one bar had to close its doors when the power went out. Nearby street lights were black and heavy winds tossed them around.

Further North, at Lake Forrest Drive and Forrest Lake Drive, the lights were out, making the area pitch black. Winds knocked down branches and the power was out as many residents were sleeping.

At Franklin Road and High Point, Sandy Springs officers blocked off the streets after a large branch brought down power lines across several lawns and driveways.

Officers worked to keep everyone away until Georgia Power could reach the area. Crews are working to clear the way before many get back on the roads at daylight.

You can get the latest updates from Georgia Power here and Georgia EMC here.