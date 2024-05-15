‘This is your life:’ Music artists demand an end to violence following Lil Baby music video shooting

ATLANTA — There are still questions surrounding security measures following a triple shooting at the scene of a music video. It happened on Verbena Street in Northwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police said someone took out a gun and opened fire. People in the area, including many children, ducked for cover, while nearly 30 gunshots went off.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the scene Wednesday, where she talked to rapper Pastor Troy talked about violence in the music industry.

“Artists must take responsibility. This is your career. This is your life,” Pastor Troy said. “I just hate it for the younger artists because there’s so much violence not just with the music, but the video shoots (and) the appearances. It’s just sad,” he added.

Three people were shot Tuesday: one in the arm, the other in the neck and a third person in the back. They are all expected to survive.

“It caught everyone here by surprise,” said witness Eric Haynes.

“The people that were shot were not a part of the video scene but there may have been people in the production that were involved in the shooting,” said Maj. Raphael Woolfolk with the Atlanta Police Department.

In February 2021, there was a similar music video shooting on Wells Street in southwest Atlanta.

“You want somebody as close to (the) secret service as possible,” hip-hop marketer and promoter, Keshia Walker said.

Walker says better security at music videos is key.

“You can still do outside the right way. You just have to secure the space,” Walker added.