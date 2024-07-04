This Georgia beach is one of the best in the country, according to a new report

When planning a beach vacation, you probably think about going to Florida or Hawaii. But according to a new report, one of the best beaches in the country is right here in the Peach State.

Tybee Island’s North Beach was ranked among the 25 best in the U.S. by Travel & Leisure.

“Trade Spanish moss for grassy dunes at this coastal haven that’s perfect for a quiet getaway,” they wrote.

The beaches that made the list weren’t ranked individually, so it’s up to beachgoers to decide if it should top the list.

“The stunning 360-degree views from the top of the historical Tybee Island Lighthouse are well worth the climb, especially during sunrise and sunset. When you get hungry, head to North Beach Bar and Grill, a casual restaurant with a tasty menu and a dog-friendly patio located between the beach and lighthouse.”

To decide who should make the list, Travel & Leisure compared sand quality, wave quality, the amount of shade, seclusion, public transportation, parking and more.

You can check out the full list here.