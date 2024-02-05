“They’re my two angels”: Grandmother grieving loss of twin 10-year-olds in Meriwether Co. fire

MERIWEATHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Meriwether County family is grieving the loss of twin 10-year-olds who were killed in a fire over the weekend.

Trudie Childs, the grandmother of Breonna and Breon Childs, told our partners at Channel 2 that she still can’t believe they are gone.

“It just don’t seem real,” she said. “They are my two angels. They’re gone, they done left me.”

Early Sunday, Manchester fire crews received reports of a fire at a home on Ira Parks Way.

When crews arrived, firefighters quickly pulled the mother and the first child out of the home. They were taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The woman’s condition has not been released.

Authorities confirmed that the second child was unable to escape the blaze and died at the scene.

Meriwether County Emergency Management Agency officials added that the father was not home at the time of the fire.

Trudie Childs said right now, she is hanging on to her favorite memories of her two guardian angels.

“They always greet me with a smile. They tell me, ‘Nana, we love you.’ I’m just going to miss them,” she said. “I just ask God for strength because I know he’ll see us through.”

The home has been deemed a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

