These roads will be impacted by Rosalynn Carter memorial service, motorcade route

ATLANTA — Family and friends will gather on the campus of Emory University on Tuesday to honor the life and legacy of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96 at the family’s home in Plains with former President Jimmy Carter by her side.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. The Carter Center says you can expect road closures in Atlanta leading up to and after the service.

Several roads are already closed around the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum and Glenn Memorial UMC.

The Carter family motorcade will leave at 12 p.m. via John Lewis Freedom Pkwy and turn right on Ponce de Leon Ave. The motorcade will travel east and turn left on Clifton Road and left again on North Decatur Road.

After the service ends around 2:45 p.m., the motorcade will leave Emory University on North Decatur Road. It will turn left on Briarcliff Road and continue onto Moreland Avenue then right at John Lewis Freedom Pkwy.

The motorcade will pass the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum and Carter Center for a final time before getting on Interstate 75/85 to begin the journey back to Plains.

You can also expect roads to be closed for President Biden’s arrival and departure from Atlanta.

Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base around 11 a.m. Southbound lanes of I-75 and I-285 ramps will see rolling closures for the presidential motorcade.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says you can use these alternates for the Carter Center: Avoid Freedom Pkwy closures by using Boulevard, Downtown Connector, DeKalb Ave North Ave and Moreland Ave until procession.

Shields says for Glenn Memorial closures, the best alternates are are Clairmont Rd, Scott Blvd, Briarcliff (until service ends) and North Highland Ave.





