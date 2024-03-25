‘There is no taking this back;’ Mother’s boyfriend charged in connection to 6-year-old’s death

ATLANTA — Authorities have arrested a man who officials say was responsible for the death of a six-year-old boy.

Atlanta police said on Wednesday at 11:17 p.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive child at an Atlanta Fire Department station on Lee Street.

According to the investigation, six-year-old Tobias Perkins Jr. was taken to the fire station to get medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“There is no taking this back. This hurts. This hurts,” Cedric Perkins, the child’s cousin said

Investigators charged 24-year-old Dashon Jones with murder and child cruelty after determining he was responsible for the death. According to police, Jones was already in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Cedric Perkins said the family wants to know how much time passed before someone tried to save the little boy.

“Apparently, [Jones] was the boyfriend of the mother,” Cedric Perkins said.

The Perkins family said Tobias lived with his mother and sisters at an apartment complex on Peeples Street SW.

Police have not released any additional information regarding the murder.

“We have so many questions about what happened and how it happened,” Cedric Perkins said. “This tragedy coming upon us so abruptly is devastating. It is devastating, and we need help,” said Perkins.

The family is planning a vigil for Wednesday, March 27. They also need help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.