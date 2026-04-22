Teens less likely to use sunscreen if they see it as inconvenient, study finds

There’s a new warning about teenagers and sunscreen, as a recent study highlights why many teens are not protecting themselves from the sun.

Michael George reports a National Cancer Institute study found high school students who viewed sunscreen and protective clothing as inconvenient and uncomfortable were much less likely to use them.

The study also found teens who see tanning as a positive thing are less likely to protect themselves from ultraviolet radiation from the sun, which can ultimately lead to skin cancer.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 2,100 high school students participating in a program focused on sun-safe habits and education. The goal was to better understand why some teens consistently protect themselves from UV exposure, such as wearing sunscreen or protective clothing, while others do not.

Researchers found that many teens see sun protection as time-consuming, uncomfortable or socially awkward. Those perceptions were linked to lower use of protective behaviors.

The study also found that knowledge also plays a role. Students with a stronger understanding of UV safety were more likely to use sunscreen and other protective measures.

However, the study found that even when teens are aware of the risks, their attitudes about appearance and inconvenience still influence their behavior.