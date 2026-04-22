Georgia breaks ground on largest infrastructure project in state history

ATLANTA — A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the Georgia 400 express lanes project, the largest infrastructure project in state history.

The multi-billion-dollar project is expected to have a major impact on travel through Fulton and Forsyth counties, with new toll-managed lanes aimed at reducing congestion and improving access.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry says the project is designed with the future in mind.

“We are transforming state route 400 corridor, not only for today but for the next 50+ years,” McMurry said.

The 16-mile project will include new express lanes and double the number of access points along the corridor, stretching from the North Springs MARTA station to past McFarland Parkway.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Steve Bradbury says the effort represents a major investment.

“This is the biggest public-private partnership in US history. It is as I understand it, the biggest infrastructure project ever in Georgia,” Bradbury said.

Officials say nearly $4 billion in public-private partnership funding is tied to the project, which also includes integrated bus rapid transit.

GDOT board member Joseph Stein says the project addresses one of the region’s biggest challenges.

“This project directly addresses and provides monumental improvements to that same problem, one of the most pressing needs for our area,” Stein said.

Clearing work is already underway, and planners say the project is expected to be completed by 2031.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.