Teen shot while confronting car burglars at after-prom party, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

On Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police were called to a person shot at a home in the 900 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old boy was privately taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta investigators met the victim at the hospital who stated he was at an after-prom party at an Airbnb when he confronted three men with ski masks breaking into vehicles.

The teen told APD investigators he was shot after confronting them.

The teen whose identity was not released is currently stable.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not said if anyone was in custody.