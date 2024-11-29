Teen mother charged with murder of infant in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — The teen mother who was charged with concealing a death, abuse of a dead body, and abandonment of a dead body of her infant earlier this week has been handed new charges, according to the Marietta Police Department.

The charges for 17-year-old Leticia Rodriguez were added after an investigation by multi-agencies working together gathered additional evidence. They are Aggravated Assault Weapon and Felony Murder.

The Marietta Police Department say there is no danger to the community and the investigation is ongoing and active.

On Sunday afternoon, November 24, officers were dispatched to 87 Gramling Street to investigate the the possible death of a newborn. The police were able to locate the deceased infant at the residence.

In a news release Monday morning, Marietta police said the child’s teen mother was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to be examined. Following that, she was transported to the Cobb County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

The investigation has been turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.