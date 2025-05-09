Georgia baseball pitching staff taking shape with national seed in sights

The competition never stops, but Georgia baseball’s pitching staff seems to have finally taken shape in the home stretch of SEC play.

A red-hot starting rotation will lead the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (39-11, 15-9 SEC) off the bus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for another top-25 showdown. UGA and No. 23 Alabama will fight for a crucial SEC series at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson didn’t want to define hard roles for his pitchers when the season started. The veteran SEC pitching coach wanted to lean on one of the deepest staffs he said he’s ever coached.

“We work on that a lot from the standpoint of just telling guys, ‘Hey man, your job is to come in and get outs. It doesn’t matter when, it doesn’t matter who,’” Johnson said in February. “And you look at the way we scrimmaged in the fall and then even in the preseason, we had guys coming in that would throw three innings after a start.

