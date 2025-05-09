College

Georgia baseball pitching staff taking shape with national seed in sights

By Jack Leo
Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson after Georgias game against South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, Sc., on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)
By Jack Leo

The competition never stops, but Georgia baseball’s pitching staff seems to have finally taken shape in the home stretch of SEC play.

A red-hot starting rotation will lead the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (39-11, 15-9 SEC) off the bus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for another top-25 showdown. UGA and No. 23 Alabama will fight for a crucial SEC series at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson didn’t want to define hard roles for his pitchers when the season started. The veteran SEC pitching coach wanted to lean on one of the deepest staffs he said he’s ever coached.

“We work on that a lot from the standpoint of just telling guys, ‘Hey man, your job is to come in and get outs. It doesn’t matter when, it doesn’t matter who,’” Johnson said in February. “And you look at the way we scrimmaged in the fall and then even in the preseason, we had guys coming in that would throw three innings after a start.

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!