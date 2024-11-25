Mother charged in death of infant in Marietta, police say

Marietta police are investigating the death of an infant. They now say they are charging the baby’s mother.

The Marietta Police Department says it was first called to a location on Gramling Street to investigate the the possible death of a newborn.

In a news release Monday morning, Marietta police said the child’s mother, Leticia Rodriguez, 17, was being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to be examined and then will be taken to the Cobb County Jail.

She will be held without bail on charges of concealing a death, abuse of a dead body, and abandonment of a dead body.



