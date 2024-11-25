Local

Mother charged in death of infant in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA POLICE

Marietta police are investigating the death of an infant. They now say they are charging the baby’s mother.

The Marietta Police Department says it was first called to a location on Gramling Street to investigate the the possible death of a newborn.

In a news release Monday morning, Marietta police said the child’s mother, Leticia Rodriguez, 17, was being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to be examined and then will be taken to the Cobb County Jail.

She will be held without bail on charges of concealing a death, abuse of a dead body, and abandonment of a dead body.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!