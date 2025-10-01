Local

Teen injured in fatal Woodstock crash speaks out after driver was sentenced

WOODSTOCK, GA — One day after 19-year-old Woodstock man Oliver Luis Roman was sentenced in connection with a deadly crash that killed two teens, a survivor of the crash has spoken out.

Christopher Peixoto was one of four other teens inside a Mazda 6 driven by Roman that crashed into a tree in the Towne Lake area in January 2024.

Cherokee County say says 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon and Esteban Cortez-Rendon died in the crash. Cortez-Rendon was celebrating his 18th birthday at the time of the crash.

Peixoto suffered a traumatic brain injury and had multiple fractures during the crash. He reacted to Roman being sentenced to 20 years.

“I mean I feel like it is obvious that he deserves more. He took two lives from us,” Peixoto said.

Prosecutors said Roman was driving more than 90 mph at the time of the crash.

Peixoto’s sister Stephanie recalled a conversation with a nurse who treated him. She says they hope their story serves as a lesson to other teens to respect the speed limit because everything can change in an instant.

On Tuesday, Roman entered a non-negotiated plea to two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle. He was sentenced to 20 years, including one year in jail.

