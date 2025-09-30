Local

Metro Atlanta teen driver sentenced to 20 years in connection to crash that killed 2 classmates

By Miles Montgomery
Oliver Luis Roman
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A 19-year-old Woodstock man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly crash that killed two teenagers in 2024.

Deputies say Oliver Luis Roman was driving a Mazda 6 with four other teens in the car when he left the road and crashed into a tree in the Towne Lake area of Woodstock in January 2024.

Prosecutors said Roman was driving more than 90 mph at the time of the crash.

Deputies identified the victims as 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon of Marietta and Esteban Cortez-Rendon of Woodstock, who died after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Two other teenage passengers were seriously injured in the crash.

Roman entered a non-negotiated plea to two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle. He was sentenced to 20 years, including one year in jail.

