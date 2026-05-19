Technical issues reported at some Cobb County polling locations

COBB COUNTY, GA — Officials in Cobb County say some polling locations are experiencing technical issues as voters head to the polls for Georgia’s primary election.

Voters reported issues at several precincts Tuesday morning as Election Day voting got underway.

The Cobb County Elections & Registration confirmed its voting system was experiencing technical problems at some locations.

Officials say polling locations have moved to backup procedures and voting is continuing.

“Voters are encouraged to remain patient as election staff work to address the issue and assist voters as quickly as possible,” the department said in a statement.

Officials say voting remains underway despite the technical issues.

This is a developing story.