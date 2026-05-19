Polls open across Georgia for primary election day

ATLANTA — Polls are open across Georgia as voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election day.

Voters are casting ballots in several key statewide races, including governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and state legislative contests. Georgia voters will also decide races for Georgia Supreme Court seats.

More than 1 million ballots were already cast during early voting ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Blake Evans says election officials across the state are prepared for a busy election day.

“Election officials around the state are going to be prepared and ready as people show up to process them, and allow them to cast their ballots,” Evans said.

Evans says all 159 counties are prepared and expects lines at polling locations to remain short.

“We have 159 counties throughout the state that are well prepared, they’re going to be processing voters quickly, we expect lines to be short,” Evans said.

Georgia law requires candidates to receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election. Any runoffs will be held next month.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts and bring a valid ID. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Election officials say many results could begin coming in quickly after polls close.

“Many of our results are going to be reported within an hour after polls close,” Evans said. “Polls will close at 7:00 this evening, and then our state law requires that early voting votes have to be reported by 8pm.”

In Fulton County, officials say security is a major focus on election day.

Robb Pitts says police officers will be stationed at polling locations throughout the county.

“At some of the smaller ones roving officers, but most of them will have a police officer assigned at all times while the polls are open,” Pitts said.

Pitts says the county increased security efforts after more than 40 bomb threats were reported against polling places in 2024.

“Security cannot be taken for granted, and threats must be planned for,” Pitts said.

Officials in Fulton County expect more than 100,000 people to vote Tuesday.

Stay with WSB Radio for complete coverage of the races, results and any potential runoffs Tuesday night beginning at 7 p.m.