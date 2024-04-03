Local

Teacher at Cartersville High School arrested after improper relationship with student, police say

By WSBTV

John Paul Snead

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Cartersville High School teacher has been arrested after allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

On March 14, Cartersville officers received a report about a possible inappropriate relationship between teacher John Snead and a student at the school.

Snead has been charged with sexual assault by a teacher and sexual battery.

Snead was arrested on Tuesday by Cartersville police.

As of Wednesday morning, Snead’s bio had been removed from Carterville High School’s website.

Snead was booked into the Bartow County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770 387-5690.

