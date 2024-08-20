Tara Baker cold case: Man accused of UGA law student’s murder set to appear in court

ATHENS, Ga. — A man accused of killing a University of Georgia student 23 years ago is set to face a judge.

An arraignment hearing for Edrick Faust is scheduled Tuesday morning in Clarke County.

Investigators said that Baker did not know Faust.

Baker, a 1995 graduate of Lovejoy High School, was a first-year law student at the University of Georgia at the time of her murder.

“Tara Louise Baker was a hardworking student with a bright future ahead of her,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said in May. “Tara’s life was stolen from her in a horrific act of violence. While this arrest does not bring her back to us, I pray that it helps bring closure to the Baker family as they continue their healing journey.

The GBI said a new law named after Baker gave the agency funding to keep her case alive. The fresh look at the evidence led investigators to Faust.

Baker’s mother spoke at a news conference in May to thank the GBI for giving their family closure.

“I want people to know that prayers work. Don’t ever stop praying. Don’t ever stop having hope in your heart cause it can happen,” she said.

The GBI has charged Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, with murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated sodomy in connection with Baker’s death.



