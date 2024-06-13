Local

Tanker leak causes complete shutdown on I-20 in Douglas County

By WSBTV

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are shutdown on Interstate 20 due to a tanker leak.

Douglasville Police posted an updated just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, stating that a tanker leak caused the interstate to shut down.

This was the result of a traffic accident.

The closure is eastbound at Highway 5 and westbound at Chapel Hill Road.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Long delays are expected.

Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull say that traffic is jammed back several miles. Police are allowing vehicles to turn around and exit onto Chapel Hill on ramp.

