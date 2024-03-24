‘Take my hand:’ Officers rescue man in crisis from truck in Gwinnett lake

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A heart-stopping rescue was caught on camera in Gwinnett County as officers saved a distressed man.

On Friday, Gwinnett County officers received a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

When officers arrived, they learned the man reportedly drove his truck into the lake at Tribble Mill Park.

Once the truck was immersed in the water, the man became distressed.

Body camera video shows the moment Ofc. Watkins took off his gear and walked into the water.

“Take my hand,” Watkins said as he returned the man to safety.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, help is available. Call 911 or the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The 988 lifeline provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.