Sylvan Hills Middle School on lockdown after bomb threat, building evacuated

ATLANTA — Students and staff at Sylvan Hills Middle School in Atlanta are being evacuated after the school received a bomb threat.

According to an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson, the school received the threat through a text message.

The school has been placed on an interior lockdown and everyone is being evacuated to nearby Perkerson Park.

Parents were notified of both the lockdown and then the evacuation of the building.

Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating the threat with assistance from Atlanta Police.

