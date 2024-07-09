Local

Swimmer who disappeared at Lake Lanier found safe

By WSBTV

Zachary Rutledge

By WSBTV

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A missing man who was last seen swimming in Lake Lanier has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Rutledge, a 20-year-old from Winder, disappeared around 8 p.m. on Monday at Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier.

Hall deputies confirmed that Rutledge was found safe on Tuesday morning. No other details have been released at this time.

Rutledge went swimming with two other friends but the friends lost sight of him. It remains unclear how he got separated from his friends.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that game wardens, Hall County Fire and Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit searched for Rutledge on Tuesday before he was found.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!