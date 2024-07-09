Swimmer who disappeared at Lake Lanier found safe

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A missing man who was last seen swimming in Lake Lanier has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Rutledge, a 20-year-old from Winder, disappeared around 8 p.m. on Monday at Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier.

Hall deputies confirmed that Rutledge was found safe on Tuesday morning. No other details have been released at this time.

Rutledge went swimming with two other friends but the friends lost sight of him. It remains unclear how he got separated from his friends.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that game wardens, Hall County Fire and Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit searched for Rutledge on Tuesday before he was found.



