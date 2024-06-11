Local

‘Sweet bundle of joy and love’: 7-year-old girl dies in ATV accident

By WSBTV

Daniela Grace Darnell

A metro Atlanta family is mourning the loss of their seven-year-old child who died in an ATV accident over the weekend.

The child, identified as Daniela Grace Darnell, died Saturday in Chattooga County after an accident.

“Dani girl was a sassy but sweet bundle of joy and love,” Darnell’s obituary said. “Her main goal in life was to care for those around her and to spread happiness and love, and even in death, she will continue to do so.”

Darnell is survived by her parents, her parents, two brothers and the rest of her family, according to the obituary.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

Her funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

A GoFundMe for Darnell has raised more than $4,000 thus far.

To donate to the family, click here.

