SWAT situation ends peacefully following standoff outside home

ATLANTA — An individual has been taken in for questioning after officials say a teenager was shot to death in Southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police said on Saturday around 11 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Linam Avenue Southeast.

When officers arrived, police initially said they located a 15-year-old who had been shot to death. Officials have since confirmed the victim is a 16-year-old male.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Hours later, there was a large police presence, including SWAT, outside the home at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

After the SWAT situation ended peacefully, officers at the scene said they were taking an individual into custody for questioning.

No further information has been provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.









