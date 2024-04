DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A standoff at a DeKalb County home has ended peacefully after it lasted more than four hours.

Dekalb County police and SWAT surrounded a home on Rainbow Drive near Columbia Drive.

There were reports of several people inside the home. A negotiator tried to get the person they were looking for to come out.

The SWAT team took one person away in handcuffs, but didn’t say if it was who they were looking for.