Suspected DUI driver kills woman in head-on Troup County crash, Georgia State Patrol says

By Miles Montgomery
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Friday after state troopers say her truck was hit by a man driving under the influence.

The crash happened around 5:19 p.m. on Thanksgiving on Ga. 109 at Stewart Road in Troup County.

According to WSBTV, Georgia State Patrol said a driver in a Chevy Equinox was driving east when he crossed the centerline and hit a Dodge Dakota truck head on.

The impact sent the truck off the road and caused the SUV to spin. Troopers said the woman in the truck died from her injuries.

Troopers have determined that the driver of the Equinox was under the influence.

Officials have not released the victim’s name.

The investigation remains ongoing.

