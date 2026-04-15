Suspected DUI driver charged in crash that injured three in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after a crash that injured three people in metro Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Cobb County Police officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Mt. Wilkinson Parkway.

Investigators say 31-year-old Brittany Jacks was charged with DUI in connection with the crash.

Police say Jacks turned into the path of a Mercedes, causing the collision.

Three people were rushed to the hospital, including two who suffered serious injuries.

Police have not released the current conditions of those injured.

Officials also have not released additional details about what may have led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.