Metro Atlanta middle school student arrested after gun detected in backpack

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Metro Atlanta middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in their backpack on Wednesday.

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials say the weapon was detected by weapons detection systems as the student tried to enter Lilburn Middle School.

School officials say the gun was confiscated after it was identified at the school entrance.

The identity of the student has not been released.

It is still unclear whether the student will face criminal charges or school disciplinary action.

The school’s principal is urging parents to check their children’s bags before sending them to school.

Multiple Metro Atlanta school districts have installed similar weapons detection systems in recent years.

Earlier this year, the Georgia House advanced a bill requiring weapons detection systems at school entrances.

In 2025, Gwinnett County Schools expanded new safety measures by installing weapons detection systems at every middle and high school.