Atlanta man accused in massive $100 million tax refund fraud scheme

ATLANTA — On Tax Day, federal prosecutors in Atlanta announced charges in a massive tax refund fraud case.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say 43-year-old Akinade Raheem of Atlanta and another suspect from the United Kingdom and Nigeria are accused of filing more than 300 false tax returns.

Investigators say the scheme involved more than $100 million in fraudulent refund claims from the Internal Revenue Service.

Authorities say the suspects allegedly obtained identifying information from tax professionals and taxpayers.

Investigators say the pair then used “change of address” requests to redirect refunds to prepaid debit cards.

Officials say the scheme was designed to divert tax refunds before they reached legitimate recipients.

The case remains under investigation.