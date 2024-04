Suspected drunk driver crashes into 2 Cobb homes after police say he sped away from officers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected drunk driver crashed into two homes after speeding away from police early Friday morning, according to Cobb County officers.

Cobb police said just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Baker Road at its intersection with Jacobean Road.

An investigation determined that a white 2013 BMX driven by 19-year-old Benedicto Morales sped away from officers during an attempted traffic stop before crashing into two homes on Alaspair Lane.

One adult was taken to Wellstar Kennestone, with an unidentified injury, while Morales was taken to the hospital with a minor injury as well.

Anyone with information regarding the collision under investigation is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

