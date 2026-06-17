Suspect on the run after deputy shoots at vehicle

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deputy-involved shooting that followed an attempted traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in Clayton County.

According to the GBI, Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a stolen car at the intersection of Jonesboro and Conley roads in Forest Park.

Investigators say the driver reversed into the front of a marked patrol vehicle during the encounter.

The GBI says a deputy ordered the driver to stop, but the driver accelerated forward instead. The deputy then fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene and has not been identified.

Based on evidence recovered from the abandoned vehicle, investigators believe the driver was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.