Suspect quickly cuts his hair to try avoiding arrest after ramming into Gwinnett police car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say a suspect thought changing his pants and quickly cutting his hair would be enough to avoid being arrested earlier this week.

Kalvin Robinson, 21, carjacked a man on Lawrenceville Hwy. around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers found the victim bleeding after being dragged by his vehicle as it was being stolen.

Police located the stolen car and Robinson more than seven miles away at a hotel on East Park Place Blvd.

Investigators say Robinson then initiated a short chase, which ended at a gas station on Rockbridge Road when he rammed the car into a patrol vehicle, causing the airbags to go off.

Body camera video from the officer inside the car shows the moment Robinson’s stolen car collides with the patrol car.

Robinson got out of the car and ran. The uninjured officer chased after him, but lost him.

An hour and a half later, they found him back at the hotel on East Park Place Blvd. He had changed his shorts and cut his hair.

Officers said Robinson also had a gun on him, but they were able to take it from him and arrest him.

He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, obstruction, fleeing, theft by receiving, five counts of shoplifting, family violence battery and robbery.

