Suspect attacks 81-year-old man at southwest Atlanta store, gets away with cash, police say

Suspect attacks 81-year-old man at southwest Atlanta store, gets away with $100, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking an elderly man.

On March 15 at 10:14 a.m., officers said an unknown man walked into a store on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta.

The suspect allegedly tried to take cash from an 81-year-old man.

APD said after being unsuccessful, the suspect then attacked the victim, wrestled him to the ground and took $100 before running away.

Atlanta investigators released surveillance footage of the suspect seen running out of the store.

Tipsters can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

