Arrest made in connection to metro Atlanta burglary

NORCROSS, GA — An arrest has been made in connection to a burglary in metro Atlanta earlier this month has been arrested.

Norcross police say the suspect is connected to a residential burglary that occurred during an open house on Ollie Avenue earlier this month.

Police say the suspect attended an open house at a residence for sale on Ollie Street and entered the master bedroom, where jewelry was stolen. The suspect then left in a white SUV after being confronted by the listing agent.

Norcross detectives say they were able to track and identify the suspect after a thorough investigation. Authorities also recovered numerous pieces of stolen jewelry.

The suspect, whose identity was not released by police, was arrested at a local pawn shop. He has been charged with felony burglary and additional charges.

Investigators say the probe also uncovered evidence linking the suspect to a similar burglary in a neighboring jurisdiction, allowing stolen property from that case to be recovered and returned to investigators there, police said.

Norcross police officials said in a Facebook post that the case highlights the work of officers and the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

“Great police work leads to arrest and recovery of stolen property,” the department said.