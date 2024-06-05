Susana Morales murder: Opening statements begin in ex-officer’s trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Opening statements got underway Wednesday in the trial of a former Doraville police officer charged in a Gwinnett teen’s murder.

Miles Bryant is on trial for the murder of Susana Morales, who vanished in July 2022 after visiting a friend at the Sterling Glen Apartments.

Her body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away from her home in Feb. 2023.

Investigators say Bryant, a Doraville officer who worked at the apartment complex where Morales was last seen alive, kidnapped and murdered the 16-year-old.

On Monday, Bryant rejected a plea deal from prosecutors. On Tuesday, both sides whittled down the jury pool to the 12 jurors and several alternates.

Opening statements began at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

