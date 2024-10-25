Survey: Gang activity up 80 percent in Georgia

The Georgia Gang Investigators Association has released its 2024 survey findings recently.

According to the statewide survey, gang membership has increased by 80 percent.

The GGIA called the results “significant and alarming.”

The GGIA says according to the responding agencies, Georgia is now home to more than 127,732 known gang members and active associates, representing approximately 1,974 violent gangs. These numbers mark an 80% increase from the association’s 2018 survey, which identified over 71,000 gang members and associates within 1,600 gangs.

The reported rise in gang membership coincides with increased training among law enforcement focused specifically on the identification, investigation, and prosecution of criminal street gang activity.

The 2024 survey included data from sheriff offices and law enforcement agencies in 86 counties.

Despite only 86 of Georgia’s 159 counties reporting, the survey demonstrates that gang membership and activity have surged over the past six years, the survey stated.

The GGIA stated it believes that the true total number of gang members in Georgia “is likely much higher, as the study’s coverage does not include 73 counties.”

“Even with limited participation, the findings highlight the pervasiveness of gang activity statewide, with gangs identified in every county using other investigative resources,” the survey states. “Moreover, the association’s 2024 survey does not demonstrate an overall increase in gang violence but does show responding agencies reported that gangs are responsible for approximately 65% of all crime in Georgia.”

The GGIA also states that youth involvement in gang activity has become “increasingly concerning, with rising rates of gang-related and gang-motivated violence and fatalities,” attributing much of the increase to the glamorization of the criminal street gang lifestyle, coupled with a lack of strong life-skill programs for at-risk youth.

“The surge in gang membership and violence is a clear sign that we need to take more aggressive and collaborative measures to address the growing influence of gangs in Georgia,” said Jose Ramirez, President of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association. “The findings in this survey highlight the urgency of implementing comprehensive strategies to protect our communities and provide young people with alternatives to gang life.”

The GGIA states its survey confirms that gang activity is a statewide issue, “affecting urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.”

“This is exactly why we worked with Governor Brian Kemp and the General Assembly to increase penalties for those who recruit a child to join a gang, and it’s why we created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit to enforce the law when others refuse to do so,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “I’m proud that in a short time, we have already sent 48 gang members to prison. When it comes to protecting our children, we must double and triple down on anti-recruitment efforts across the board, and we must continue to ensure that our law enforcement officers have the training and resources they need to build strong cases that ultimately lead to safer communities.”