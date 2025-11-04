Supporters raise $20,000 for man accused in Athens bar attack while dressed as Nazi

ATHENS, GA — Supporters have raised more than $20,000 online for the defense of a man accused of assaulting a woman outside an Athens bar while wearing a Nazi costume.

According to police, 33-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan is charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple battery.

An online fundraiser claims Morgan and his family have been “harassed and bullied” since the incident and says the money will be used to cover legal expenses and provide support for his family.

The case remains under investigation.