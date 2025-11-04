Local

Supporters raise $20,000 for man accused in Athens bar attack while dressed as Nazi

By WSB Radio News Staff
Nazi uniform assault Athens UGA
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — Supporters have raised more than $20,000 online for the defense of a man accused of assaulting a woman outside an Athens bar while wearing a Nazi costume.

According to police, 33-year-old Kenneth Leland Morgan is charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple battery.

An online fundraiser claims Morgan and his family have been “harassed and bullied” since the incident and says the money will be used to cover legal expenses and provide support for his family.

The case remains under investigation.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!